How to keep kitchen counters clear

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 30th 2018 at 23:40 GMT +3

If your kitchen space is limited, use hanging undershelves organisers to suspend mugs or washing brushes. [Courtesy]

Why is the kitchen’s cleaning area the hardest to keep clean. In addition to the constant piling of the dishes, the sink clusters easily with sponges, detergents and other cleaning materials. It takes a deliberate effort to keep your kitchen counters clear.

Use clever storage ideas to free up your counters such as utilising kitchen caddys, which provide solutions to keep your cleaning tools organised.

ALSO READ: Secrets behind Romelu Lukaku’s celebration at Bournemouth revealed

Most caddies come in containers with draining slots to keep sponges dry in between cleaning of dishes and can easily snuggle at the corner of the sinks.

If your kitchen space is limited, use hanging undershelves organisers to suspend mugs or washing brushes.

The space under the sink can be better utilised by keeping a door basket or under the sink organisers.

Retractable and expandable cabinet storage can be used under the sink to organize the items. A rotating lazy susan will provide accessible storage and utilise far corners of indepth cupboards and its rotating nature will turn around items that would otherwise be in the farthest depth of the cupboard.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

If counter space is limited use hanging baskets to keep fruits so as to clear the counters.

Make it a rule in the household to keep counters clear and reward those who adhere or punish offenders.