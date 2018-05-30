Nairobi City residents unhappy with commuter train’s derailing habits

| Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 11:04, Updated May 30th 2018 at 11:09 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Some residents of Nairobi who commute to work using the train in one of the popular roots are a disgruntled lot.

They complain that the management of the city commuter service often let them down as they fail to communicate to them whenever there is a break-down of the train.

They say that most of them are inconvenienced a great deal when they go to the station only to be told by guards that there is no train.

Ironically the same operator sends a text to commuters whenever they resume services.” It won’t hurt if the operator informed us in good time that there is no train the same way they tell us they have resumed service,” one of the disappointed commuters was heard lamenting.

