Bitcoin billionaire invests in Kenya Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Nestle reorganizes business in Africa, shuts Nairobi office

By Fredrick Obura | Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 09:39, Updated May 30th 2018 at 09:46 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA; Nestle has announced reorganization plan of its operations in Africa which is likely to affect workers in Nairobi regional office.

In a statement, the company said it plans to close its Equitorial Africa Region (EAR) office in Nairobi by end of July and redistribute the responsibilities between the head offices of the two other regions on the continent in Accra and Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: Plight of unemployment: Thousands line up for interviews at Sarova (Photos)

The EAR office in Nairobi covers twenty countries including Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Southern Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“We are announcing a reorganization in Sub-Saharan Africa. These changes will ensure our Sub-Saharan Africa business continues on a healthy growth path, delivering affordable nutrition to as wide a population as possible,’ said the company in a statement on its website.

“Our team in EAR has done a tremendous job, but after trying for nearly ten years we can no longer sustain the cost of the regional head office with the size of the business there.”

“We understand this is unsettling for those employees affected.  We will strive to minimize the impact of the changes, holding consultations with them to achieve this. We are very grateful for their contribution to the growth of our business in Sub-Saharan Africa and will do our utmost to give them strong support through this process.”

The company said that effective August 1 2018, the Central West Africa Region (CWAR) will become a Key Market for the Group. Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, currently part of Equatorial Africa Region (EAR), will join CWAR.

Nestle will also expand the Southern African Region (ZAR) to include the Horn of Africa, Southern, Eastern and Island clusters of EAR. The new, enlarged region, headquartered in Johannesburg, will be renamed the Eastern and Southern African Region (ESAR).

RELATED TOPICS:
Nestle
Employment
Retrenchment

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Bank to cut more than 7,000 jobs

Bank to cut more than 7,000 jobs

Why you may want to quit that toxic job

Why you may want to quit that toxic job

Telecoms giant cuts 13,000 jobs to slash costs

Telecoms giant cuts 13,000 jobs to slash costs

Nestle to pay 7.15 billion dollars to Starbucks in coffee tie-up

Nestle to pay 7.15 billion dollars to Starbucks in coffee tie-up

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited