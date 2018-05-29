Investors become cautious of ‘risky’ corporate bonds Next Story
This is how Kenya can win the World Cup by 2034 Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Financial Standard

Trade PS right to reject China deal

By Mbatau wa Ngai | Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 15:00, Updated May 29th 2018 at 15:05 GMT +3
Trade Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo

Trade Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo was right to say Kenya will not sign a free trade agreement with China.

According to the PS, the trade deal would widen the trade deficit between the two countries.

ALSO READ: Single currency for EAC to eliminate speculation

Ideally, a free trade agreement should only be signed between economies that are at the same level of development.

The huge disparity between the Kenyan and Chinese economies means that a free trade agreement between the two would amount to the former committing economic suicide.

It is a grave concern that even in the absence of such a formal agreement, Kenya has been getting the short end of the stick in a manner reminiscent of the slave trade era when gold, ivory and human beings were exchanged for such trinkets as bead, pieces of cloth, guns and gunpowder, wreaking further havoc on the indigenous populations and their economies.

Select few

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

There is no other way that the trade terms that resulted in China exporting goods to Kenya worth about Sh390.6 billion while importing goods valued at a paltry Sh9.9 billion can be understood.

But there is a glimmer of hope that the situation may be turned around. This is in Dr Kiptoo’s statement that Kenya is ready to identify a number of commodities that can be produced for the Chinese market. The question then is whether the Chinese are willing to play ball.

To remedy the situation, the PS needs to put in place strategies, programmes and projects that would benefit the country at large as opposed to the current situation.

The good news is that the Ministry of Industrialisation is well placed to finance such economic projects with little strain on the already overstretched public purse.

ALSO READ: Why hustlers should be paid well

[Mbatau wa Ngai, [email protected]]

RELATED TOPICS:
Trade Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo
free trade agreement
Economy

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

To spur economy, sports should join the ‘Big Four’

To spur economy, sports should join the ‘Big Four’

Diaspora billions can significantly grow Kenya’s economy

Diaspora billions can significantly grow Kenya’s economy

Sustainable economic growth key to attaining development targets

Sustainable economic growth key to attaining development targets

Kenya’s two neighbours and why we must make smart economic moves

Kenya’s two neighbours and why we must make smart economic moves

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial Standard

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited