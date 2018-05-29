This is how Kenya can win the World Cup by 2034

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 12:17, Updated May 29th 2018 at 12:20 GMT +3

The heavy rains that have been pounding different parts of the country have lately turned me into an indoor person, spending more time watching football.

Once they subside or stop altogether, I will go back to one of my favourite pastimes - playing golf, but do I say?

I am one of the few hustlers who play the game associated with class and affluence. My handicap is a modest 11. Enough of the showing off.

In three weeks’ time, the world will be captivated by the World Cup, with African teams well represented.

The global showpiece will make us forget politics and our differences for once. We shall cheer, clap and at times get annoyed when our favourite teams lose. We tend to “own teams” during the World Cup, developing an emotional attachment to them.

The national team coaches are currently assembling their best players, some springing surprises. The real action will be when the first whistle blows on June 14 and teams take to the field in a bid to win the coveted cup. This time, Kenyans will not have to wake up at ungodly hours to catch the matches as Russia is almost on the same time zone as Kenya.

Entertainment apart, will Kenya ever win the World Cup? When and what would it take?

We can draw encouragement from the fact that many other African nations have been to the World Cup. Egypt, for instance, made it as early as 1934! Cameroon, on the other hand, has made the most appearances, although it will miss this year’s event. All regions of the continent have made it to the World Cup except East Africa and the Horn of Africa. It is, therefore, possible to reach the World Cup.

If we find out what it takes to qualify, we can predict the year that trophy will come home. It will not only be big a celebration but a big boost to our national pride and to the economy. The African countries that have appeared in the World Cup are not any different from us. It’s only that they go the extra mile.

One, they have national confidence at times in adversity. For Nigeria, falling oil prices or Boko Haram did not attenuate their confidence. Morocco has been stable and escaped the Arab Spring. Tunisia managed to recover from its turmoil. Despite the military rule, Egypt is a confident country.

Kenya was a very confident country after the fall of KANU, but political bickering, blatant tribalism and unrivalled corruption have eroded our national confidence. Who will restore our national confidence - the conveyor belt to World Cup?

Two, soccer in the participating countries is like a religion. Fans devote their time attending matches, governments and individuals support the teams often with rewards besides building requisite facilities like stadiums and training grounds.

Three, the road to the World Cup is paved with role models. A majority of the Egyptian players play in some of the best leagues in the world, including the English Premier League (EPL).

Look no further than Ahmed Hegazi, Ali Gabr, Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Elneny and fan favourite Mohamed Salah.

Moroccans in top European leagues, on the other hand, include Sabiri, Hakimi and Benatia. Senegal also has several players in Europe such as P. Souaré, C Kouyaté, M Diouf, and S Mané, while Nigeria has Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi and Chelsea’s Victor Moses.

How many Kenyans besides Victor Wanyama are in the EPL to serve as role models for the next generation of players? Perhaps only Michael Olunga who plays for Girona in Spain comes close.

Finally, money is a big factor. The role models are admired not just for their football skills but also for the money they make, often publicised by the media.

We cannot dispute government and individual investment in sports facilities even in rural areas. It so happens that just like in athletics, football derives its talents from the ‘’hustler class.’’ Do you know any world renowned athlete in Kenya who was born in Karen or Muthaiga? I bet there is none. Extracting these talents from wherever they are needs heavy investment.

If Kenya focused more on sports, possibly making it one of the Big Four agenda, I can predict the country will be in the World Cup by 2034, 100 years after the first tournament.

This would be a great occasion to make a global mark in sports. The boys who will play our World Cup in 2034 and bring home the trophy will be about 24 years. We should start putting in place soccer academies to prepare the boys who are now aged eight.

We have been cheering the World Cup since 1934 when Kenya was still a colony. It is a high time others cheered us too. We have what it takes to win this trophy. Call me, email or tweet me in 2034 as we compare notes while waiting for the trophy to arrive home.

After all, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o said all dreams are valid.

-The writer teaches at the University of Nairobi