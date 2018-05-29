State could spend Sh500m in buying air-tickets for foreigners

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 10:25, Updated May 29th 2018 at 10:33 GMT +3

People lining up at the immigration offices at Nyayo House, Nairobi. Foreigners have two months to acquire work permits. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

NAIROBI, KENYA: The government is working on law amendments to force people to pay for their tickets when deported out of the country.

Interior CS Fred Matiangi said the country is losing millions of shillings in purchasing air tickets for people who are illegally in the country.

ALSO READ: Matiang'i quizzed on Sh3.2b land deal

“This financial year alone we have spent close to Sh360million buying tickets for people deported, this is unacceptable for a country like ours with several needs,” he said on Tuesday.

The CS said on Monday the government signed three deportation orders of about Sh690,000 in tickets and likely to spend Sh500million in the next financial year if the trend continues.

“We are working on law amendments that will force people to get their own tickets when faced with deportation, and officials making it easier for foreigners to overstay their visits will be dealt with accordingly” he added.

According to Government records, only 34,000 work permits have been issued, yet there are more than 100,000 foreigners in the country. Dr Matiang'i said foreign workers with no permits expose the country to insecurity and deny the Government tax revenue and Kenyans job opportunities.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.