DPP to examine role of banks in NYS scam

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 16:08, Updated May 28th 2018 at 16:18 GMT +3

Chief prosecutor Noordin Mohamed Haji (FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The government will look into the role of banks in aiding theft of public funds in the National Youth Services

In a news conference chief prosecutor Noordin Mohamed Haji said he had charged 40 civil servants and 14 private sector officials in what he called the first stage of an ongoing corruption probe.

The announcement comes a day after leaders shifted focus on Commercial banks over corruption in the country.

A section of MPs have said it is time some financial institutions were investigated and held to account.

The MPs said there is no way abnormally large amounts of money can be deposited or withdrawn from an individual’s account without the banks asking hard questions.

Those who asked for action to be taken against bank officials are Susan Kihika (Senator, Nakuru County), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Daniel Tuitoek (Mogotio), Charity Kathambi Chepkwony (Njoro), Lemanken Aramat (Narok East), Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West) and Nakuru Woman Representative Liza Chelule.

The MPs were speaking during a church service at St Peters Catholic Church Lanet in Nakuru County on Sunday, in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto.

Senator Kihika said it was difficult for even businesses to transact in huge amounts without being asked questions.

She wondered how corruption cartels managed to transact in hundreds of millions of shillings easily.

“These banks appear to be friends of corruption, and tough penalties must be meted against them,” said Mr Gikaria.

Gikaria said commercial banks found to be embedded and aiding corruption should have their licenses cancelled.