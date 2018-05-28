Miraa farmers now plan protest over delay to utilise Treasury allocation

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 18:52 GMT +3

The Nyambene Miraa Traders Association (Nyamita) said in Meru town that it was disappointed the allocations done in two batches of Sh1 billion in the 2016/17 and Sh1.2 billion in the 2017/18 financial years had been lying idle at the Treasury.

Miraa farmers and traders have announced plans to march today in Maua town to protest at the delay in utilising Sh2.2 billion Treasury allocated to the sub-sector.

The Nyambene Miraa Traders Association (Nyamita) said in Meru town that it was disappointed the allocations done in two batches of Sh1 billion in the 2016/17 and Sh1.2 billion in the 2017/18 financial years had been lying idle at the Treasury.

ALSO READ: We fight fall army worms the ‘nyumba kumi’ style

SIDESHOWS

Nyamita chairman Kimathi Munjuri described as 'sideshows' a dispute between Meru leaders and the Agriculture ministry on the composition of a team to spearhead the utilisation of the funds.

“We entered a consent in November 2017 with the Government to commence the implementation of the Miraa Taskforce Report and we feel it is taking inordinately long for the process to start,” said Mr Munjuri.

He said the Government had the option of directly giving the funds to the Agriculture and Food Authority to commence projects on the improvement of crop husbandry and expanding markets for miraa exports.

WORK PLAN

In a letter to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri through its lawyers, Nyamita has demanded the work plan and timeline of the implementation of the report and the financial resources available from the Treasury allocation.

The lobby also accused the Meru County government of encouraging a non-confrontational stance in dealing with the sub-sector issues, yet failing to offer any dividends to stakeholders.

ALSO READ: Fall army worms destroy crops worth Sh3 billion