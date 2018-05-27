Aviation regulator denies airline licence to operate

| Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 26th 2018 at 20:33 GMT +3

(Courtesy)

The aviation industry regulator has declined to allow an airline fly its aircraft in Kenya. JetBlack Airways Corporation had made its application to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority last year.

However, it failed to secure a licence to provide non-scheduled air services within, out of and into the country from points in Africa, Middle East and Europe using particular aircraft.

On domestic scheduled air services, the company was denied a licence to operate from Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Lamu, Malindi, Mombasa, Ukunda, Kisii, Homabay, Migori, Maasai Mara, Wajir, Mandera and Lodwar. The firm indicated it would use B737-300, B737-500 and A320 aircraft based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

Tour companies

However, the authority renewed licences for other airlines to continue operating for the next one to three years. Jambojet Limited secured a one-year licence to offer international services to routes such as JKIA to and from Entebbe, Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Kigali, Juba, Bunjumbura, Hargeysa, Mogadishu, Goma, Kisangani, Moroni, Lilongwe and Blantyre.

On the Somalia route, KCAA approved Fanjet Express Limited’s application for international scheduled air service for routes such as to and from JKIA/Mogadishu/JKIA, Mombasa/Jeddah/Mombasa, JKIA/Mogadishu/Djibouti/Jeddah, JKIA/Mogadishu/Hargeisa/Dubai.

In the Friday 25, 2018 gazette notice signed by JK Chebungei for KCAA director general, some tour companies were also allowed to operate in areas such as Maasai Mara, Mombasa, Amboseli, Nanyuki and Malindi.

Governors Balloon Safaris Limited and Skyship Company Ltd were granted a three-year licence to operate air services for passengers within Maasai Mara National Reserve using hot air balloons.