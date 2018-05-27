Kenya Power fires 23 staff over suspicion of corruption

| Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 26th 2018 at 20:00 GMT +3

Kenya power personnel at work

Kenya Power Company has sacked 23 employees allegedly associated with graft at the power company, following findings of an internal audit.

According to sources at the giant power company that has in the recent past been dogged with controversy, the employees will receive their termination letters tomorrow as the company tries to fight off the image of being a den of corruption.

The audit revealed how companies affiliated to Kenya Power employees bagged multi-billion shilling contracts to undertake emergency repairs on power infrastructure.

A number of contractors that ended up with the job in the October last year’s tendering for Labour and Transport (L&T) are affiliated to the employees. The employees co-own the companies with their spouses, children or other relatives.

It is believed that those currently on the chopping board might be among those fingered in the damning report that details the extent of the rot at a company that enjoys a monopoly of service in the country. Their ouster, it is believed, is meant to pave way for further investigations with the possibility of leading to prosecution.

Speaking to the Sunday Standard during the week, Kenya Power MD Ken Tarus said the company had initiated the audit following customer complaints on quality of work by some contractors.

“After the audit report, the Company has decided to thoroughly investigate all contract work and take appropriate action where need be. This is to ensure that all works given to contractors meet the specified standards,” said Mr Tarus.