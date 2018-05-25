How Sh300 M-pesa transaction exposed a fake lecturer

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 07:45, Updated May 24th 2018 at 19:21 GMT +3

A court Thursday heard how a man pretended to be a veterinary surgeon to get a job as a lecturer.

But as fate would have it, Geoffrey Wanjala worked for only four months before a mobile money transaction unmasked him.

His employer, Henry Kibunja of Othaya School of Livestock Breeding and Dairy Management, said Mr Wanjala responded to an advertisement early this year. His “strong credentials” earned him an interview.

Dr Kibunja told Othaya Senior Resident Magistrate Benmark Ekhumbi that the accused, who passed himself off as a Dr Donald Lubembe, sailed through because of strong academic achievements and experience as a veterinary surgeon.

He said he offered Wanjala a job as a trainer in animal health with a three-year contract that was subject to renewal based on performance.

But when he was asked to produce his national identity card to complete his appointment process, Wanjala said he had lost it and was in the process of replacing it.

Kibunja said he went ahead to gave him the job because the institution was in dire need of a trainer.

A month later, while off duty, Wanjala requested Sh300 to be sent via mobile money transfer. But the transaction name was different, arousing his employer’s suspicions.

“The institution secretly initiated investigations by contacting the Kenya Veterinary Board requesting Wanjala’s biodata and registration status,” Kibunja said.

In his testimony, Kenya Veterinary Board CEO Mugambi Ragwa said Wanjala was not registered with the board as a veterinary surgeon, adding that they had contacted Dr Lubembe, who was in the US and was willing to come and testify.

Wanjala is facing seven counts including impersonation, forgery and obtaining money through false pretence. He is alleged to have obtained Sh40,500 from Hanniel Kibue in Kairu village after claiming he could treat his cattle and supply him with an incubator.

He has denied the charges and is in remand after failing to post a Sh100,000 bond.

The hearing resumes on June 5.

