KEBS engages water bottling companies on new requirements

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 24th 2018 at 18:34 GMT +3

The MD Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBs) Charles Ongwae addresses the press

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Thursday held a meeting with more than 300 players in the water sector to update them on bottling requirements.

Kebs Managing Director Charles Ongwae assured Kenyans that the organisation was keen on carrying out its role to facilitate trade and also protect consumers and the environment from harmful substandard products.

He said there had been an upsurge in the number of unscrupulous players producing, promoting producing and selling substandard goods to consumers. Mr Ongwae singled out the water bottling sector, where there has been an increase in the number of firms that are not adhering to standards and procedures.

“There are people who love shortcuts and do not adhere to the law. Today, we are announcing 157 water bottling firms that are operating illegally without valid product certification marks and have failed to meet required standards,” he said.

Some of the violations include bottling companies operating from unknown locations and non-compliance to required hygiene standards, added Ongwae.