KRA gives Njiraini two-month notice in search for successor

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 08:00, Updated May 24th 2018 at 23:18 GMT +3

KRA Commissioner General John Njiraini

In summary Commissioner general’s term ended in March but was extended for a year

The process to name a successor was halted in December despite the incumbent attaining the mandatory retirement age

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has begun the search for Commissioner General John Njiraini’s replacement following a directive from Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, according to sources.

The KRA board has given Mr Njiraini two months’ notice, which will see him leave by July in spite of a one-year extension granted in March.

The board chaired by Edward Sambili held a special meeting on Wednesday to decide if they would send the commissioner general on terminal leave or allow him to stay in office while a replacement is sought.

Following hours of deliberations, the board resolved to allow Njiraini to stay for the two months after he agreed to forfeit his leave days.

A public advertisement will be placed next week.

“The board has given the commissioner general two months’ notice as it commences the process of recruiting a new boss,” a member of the board said.

According to the source, Wednesday’s meeting took place following a directive by Mr Kinyua last week asking the board to begin the search for a new boss to take over from Njiraini, who has been at the helm for more than six years now.

Follow law

Kinyua asked the board to follow the law and the public service policy 'Mwongozo' in the recruitment of a new boss. The policy requires public servants to retire at 60 years.

Njiraini turned 60 last December and his second and final term ended on March 4 this year.

Kinyua stopped the board in December, when it met to send the commissioner general on terminal leave, and asked them to await directions from the President's office.

Following the move, activist Okiya Omtatah went to court seeking orders to compel KRA to send Njiraini on terminal leave and appoint someone in an acting capacity.

However, last month, KRA informed the Industrial and Labour Relations Court that the board had given Njiraini a one-year extension in a circular that has since been suspended by the High Court.

A board member said some colleagues wanted Njiraini to proceed on terminal leave so as not to influence the appointment of his replacement.

Possible successors

Among those touted as possible successors are Commissioner for Intelligence and Strategic Operations James Mburu, Commissioner for Customs and Border Control Julius Musyoki and Company Secretary Wairimu Ng’ang’a.

In April last year, Mr Omtatah in a separate case failed to stop the authority from creating the new position for Mr Mburu, claiming he was being prepared to replace Njiraini.

“Mburu unsuccessfully competed for the position of Commissioner, Investigation and Enforcement. Clearly, the board having found him not suitable for the appointment through a competitive and merit-based process cannot legitimately handpick him to the new position,” Omtatah said.

He asked why the board would incur costs and subject other commissioners to a competitive process if it could simply handpick individuals to fill existing vacancies.

