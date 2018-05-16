KCB Bank meets Chandaria innovators

| Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 09:54, Updated May 16th 2018 at 10:06 GMT +3

KCB Head of Channels- Retail Banking, Dennis Njau (left), interacts with Kenyatta University, Chandaria Business Innovation Incubates, mPrint Solutions Limited- Founders, Dennis Kariuki (second left) and Alex Mugo. Also present is, Kenyatta University Coordinator- Business Development Services & Mentorship, Chandaria Business Innovation & Incubation Centre, Salima Kiriago. This was during the KCB Lions Den engagement forum held at the university.

KCB Bank on Friday May 11, 2018 held an innovators forum at Kenyatta University Chandaria Business Innovation and Incubation centre. The forum was geared towards stimulating and provoking entrepreneurial thinking as well as tapping into the innovative spirit at the centre.

The event was part of a drive by the bank to articulate its youth agenda. Speaking during the forum KCB Head of Channels Mr. Dennis Njau urged the students to embrace the entrepreneurial spirit in solving the high levels of unemployment in the country.

“The development of any entrepreneurial activity enhances the country’s economy, competitiveness, contributes to the creation of new job opportunities which is a key route to achieving economic growth,” he said

The bank’s future outlook has been anchored on investment creation driven largely by the youth proposition flagship programme 2jiajiri and KCB Lion’s Den.

“You will increase your success chances in business if you allow the enterprises to be an extension of who you are and probably what your greatest passions, interests, abilities are, these attributes give you the staying power when it gets rough and tough along the way”, said Mr. Njau.

The move comes as a precursor to the KCB Lion Den application deadline set for May 14, 2018.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.