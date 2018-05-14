Firm targets PSVs with new battery Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business

Tenure: Sony Sugar board mandate expires

By Kepher Otieno | Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:04 GMT +3
Sony Sugar Company

The mandate of Sony Sugar Company’s board has expired, paving the way for the appointment of a new one.

Managing Director Bernard Otieno and Finance Director Peter Otieno said the board’s mandate expired on May 11. Nairobi-based lawyer Ambrose Weda was the board chair.

ALSO READ: Which way forward for State’s subsidised fertilizer programme?

‘’Except for two members - Treasury and Agriculture PSs, the tenure of the rest has expired,’’ said Mr Otieno in an interview.

The board will be remembered for improvement in cane pricing and staff rationalisation, which is still going on to reduce the company’s bloated workforce.

During its tenure, the board was able to keep cane prices above Sh3,500 a tonne, although the miller is battling lack of raw materials and high production costs.

The board leaves office at a time when the miller is grappling with Sh230 million owed to farmers.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
Sony Sugar
expiry
board

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

How rogue staff stole millions in timber deals

How rogue staff stole millions in timber deals

Helb opposes new changes to board

Helb opposes new changes to board

No shortcut for the Cuban doctors, says Health CS

No shortcut for the Cuban doctors, says Health CS

Increased investment needed to sell Kenya as sports tourism hub

Increased investment needed to sell Kenya as sports tourism hub

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited