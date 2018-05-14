Tenure: Sony Sugar board mandate expires

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:04 GMT +3

Sony Sugar Company

The mandate of Sony Sugar Company’s board has expired, paving the way for the appointment of a new one.

Managing Director Bernard Otieno and Finance Director Peter Otieno said the board’s mandate expired on May 11. Nairobi-based lawyer Ambrose Weda was the board chair.

‘’Except for two members - Treasury and Agriculture PSs, the tenure of the rest has expired,’’ said Mr Otieno in an interview.

The board will be remembered for improvement in cane pricing and staff rationalisation, which is still going on to reduce the company’s bloated workforce.

During its tenure, the board was able to keep cane prices above Sh3,500 a tonne, although the miller is battling lack of raw materials and high production costs.

The board leaves office at a time when the miller is grappling with Sh230 million owed to farmers.

