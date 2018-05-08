Airtel's customer bid to seek compensation for poor network fails

| Published Tue, May 8th 2018 at 09:39, Updated May 8th 2018 at 09:49 GMT +3

A High Court in Nairobi has dismissed a case filed by a mobile subscriber who was seeking compensation from Airtel for network disruptions.

ALSO READ: Airtel joins the 4G party

Leonard Otieno had sued the mobile network company seeking Sh3 million in what he claimed was breach of contract.

But High Court Judge John Mativo found that his claims were not supported by evidence.

Mr Otieno had claimed sometime last year that he was unable to communicate with his family, friends and professional colleagues and could not access Airtel money, something which he blamed on network failure.

But Justice Mativo said the man did not call a technician to ascertain whether the SIM card was the cause of the problem.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.