Uganda wants Sh2.3b SGR loan finalised by September Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Airtel's customer bid to seek compensation for poor network fails

By Kamau Muthoni | Published Tue, May 8th 2018 at 09:39, Updated May 8th 2018 at 09:49 GMT +3

A High Court in Nairobi has dismissed a case filed by a mobile subscriber who was seeking compensation from Airtel for network disruptions.

ALSO READ: Airtel joins the 4G party

Leonard Otieno had sued the mobile network company seeking Sh3 million in what he claimed was breach of contract.

But High Court Judge John Mativo found that his claims were not supported by evidence.

Mr Otieno had claimed sometime last year that he was unable to communicate with his family, friends and professional colleagues and could not access Airtel money, something which he blamed on network failure.

But Justice Mativo said the man did not call a technician to ascertain whether the SIM card was the cause of the problem.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

RELATED TOPICS:
Airtel
Airtel money
Judge John Mativo
Leonard Otieno
network disruptions
Safaricom
MPesa

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Airtel launches 4G network

Airtel launches 4G network

End of freebies as Airtel, Equitel launch mobile money fees

End of freebies as Airtel, Equitel launch mobile money fees

Microsoft backed firm to triple internet penetration in Kenya

Microsoft backed firm to triple internet penetration in Kenya

Telkom turns to post-paid clients

Telkom turns to post-paid clients

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited