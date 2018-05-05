Uhuru assents to Sh12 billion for marginalized counties

| Published Sat, May 5th 2018 at 09:04, Updated May 5th 2018 at 09:06 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assented to the Equalisation Fund Bill that will see 14 marginalised counties share Sh11.98 billion.

Of the 14 counties categorised as marginalised, Turkana will get Sh1.050 billion – the largest share of the fund – followed by Mandera at Sh967.6 million and Wajir at Sh929.8 million.

Other counties allocated comparatively huge sums include Marsabit (Sh886.2 million), Samburu (Sh869.7 million) and Tana River (Sh859 million).

The Equalisation Fund is aimed at improving healthcare, water services, education, roads and electricity distribution in the northern Kenya counties.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Leader of Majority Aden Duale witnessed the signing of the Bills. Also present was Siaya Senator James Orengo, the Senate Minority Leader, who was visiting State House for the first time in more than five years.

The President assented to two other Bills -- Supplementary Appropriation Bill (2018) and the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, 2017.

