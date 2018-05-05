How Presidency blew Sh2.5b in six months Next Story
Over 40 per cent of liquor fake, says brewer Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Sugar supplier battle KRA over Sh 2.5 billion sugar in Supreme Court

By Kamau Muthoni | Published Sat, May 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 4th 2018 at 21:54 GMT +3
Sacks of sugar

The battle over the Sh2.5 billion sugar impounded in Mombasa has landed in the Supreme Court.

The Court of Appeal had allowed Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to hold the 40,000 tonnes of sugar imported from Brazil until the supplier, Darasa Investment Ltd, pays tax.

ALSO READ: Cane poaching puts millers on brink of shutdown

The firm has moved to the Supreme Court, arguing that the second court in the land misapprehended the facts of the case and came up with a wrong finding.

Darasa’s lawyer Fred Ngatia told the court that it was unfair for the state to impose high taxes on citizens. There are also fears that water will slowly eat away the sugar as it has been slowly seeping in the ship.

The firm won the first round of the battle at the High Court where it argued that the sugar had a tax waiver. High Court judge Eric Ogolla had on February 22 ruled that KRA discriminated Darasa as it had allowed 13 other firms to offload sugar they had imported.

RELATED TOPICS:
KRA
Supreme Court
Darasa Investment Ltd
Sugar
sugar imports

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Nzoia's Rupia leads golden boot chase

Nzoia's Rupia leads golden boot chase

Supreme Court appears ready to uphold Trump's travel ban

Supreme Court appears ready to uphold Trump's travel ban

Judges censure KRA over tax error

Judges censure KRA over tax error

Gor survive scare, Tusker win on Matano's return

Gor survive scare, Tusker win on Matano's return

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited