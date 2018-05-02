Coast leaders block private developer from taking over Likoni playground

| Published Wed, May 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 1st 2018 at 23:59 GMT +3

Leaders have accused a private developer of trying to grab an open ground that hosts political rallies in Likoni sub-county.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko and Lands Executive Edward Nyale on Monday evening led residents in pulling down a perimeter wall around Caltex ground.

Ms Mboko said she postponed a planned trip after she was informed that the land had been grabbed by an individual.

The disputed land is located near Likoni ferry. “Encroachment on public utility land is among the historical injustices we have been fighting against,” said Ms Mboko. She complained that many playgrounds in the area had been grabbed and vowed not to allow the same thing to happen in her backyard.

The ground has hosted many political meetings since independence.

There have been several attempts to take over the ground where both the National Super Alliance (NASA) and Jubilee leaders recently held rallies, but these have been thwarted by residents.

Timbwani MCA Mwaka Bakari vowed not to allow the private developer put up another perimeter wall on the land. [Patrick Beja]