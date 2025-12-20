×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Health drive boon for Nyandarua vegetable farmers

By Boniface Gikandi | Dec. 20, 2025
A group of people tend to vegetables in a demonstration farm that they use in learning to grow and manage vegetables in Ndui area of Mutomo in Kitui South and Kitui County (Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard)

Demand for traditional vegetables is surging across Nyandarua County, fueled by a new initiative to popularise a vegetable-based porridge flour designed to combat malnutrition and lifestyle diseases.

The initiative, which promotes the Nyenice brand of flour, is a collaborative effort between the Community Participation in Climate Action and Development (COPICAD), GAIN-Kenya, and CARE.

The project aims to reduce the disease burden among children and the elderly by reintroducing nutrient-dense traditional greens into the local diet.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Health experts and nutritionists backing the project note that many ailments affecting these vulnerable groups stem from nutritional deficiencies.

These essential nutrients are readily available in traditional vegetables, many of which grow naturally in the wild but have been overlooked in recent years.

Speaking at a launch event in Kasuku village, nutritionist Leah Mbugua explained that the Nyenice formula was developed following intensive research.

“This porridge flour is made from wild, green leafy vegetables loaded with essential nutrients,” Mbugua said.

“These minerals and vitamins improve immunity and enhance skin health. However, we advise consumers to continue taking any prescribed medications until a doctor directs otherwise.”

The impact of the initiative is already being felt by residents. Teresiah Mwangi, 80, shared her experience of living with Osteoarthritis, a painful condition that affects the joints.

“I relied on heavy medication and supplements and had to use crutches to walk,” Mwangi recounted.

“After incorporating this flour into a healthy diet, I was able to abandon my crutches and regain my mobility.”

COPICAD Executive Director Thomas Muriithi linked the initiative to broader environmental conservation efforts, noting that a healthy ecosystem provides a natural pharmacy for the community.

“Our work to protect Lake Ol Bolossat through the planting of traditional trees has taught us that the environment provides exactly what our bodies need,” Muriithi said.

“As we intensify conservation, we are also promoting the use of these wild vegetables to build a healthier, more resilient population.”

The initiative marks a significant shift in the region’s approach to food security, blending environmental restoration with modern nutritional science to improve public health.

The programme is part of a broader five-year commitment by CARE Kenya and GAIN, with an investment of over Sh8.5 million aimed at transforming local food systems.

To ensure the vegetables retain their potent nutritional value, COPICAD has implemented specialised processing techniques.

Farmers are trained in solar drying and enzyme deactivation—a process involving quick blanching in hot water followed by a salt-water soak—to prevent the nutrients from degrading before the vegetables are milled into flour.

This "green economy" model allows farmers to earn a living while simultaneously greening the county’s forests.

By reducing post-harvest losses—which currently claim 30-40 per cent of Nyandarua's vegetable yield—the initiative ensures that nutrient-dense food remains available even during the off-season. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Traditional Vegetables Vegetable Farming Nyandarua Farmers Porridge Flour
.

Latest Stories

KJSEA placement shocker
KJSEA placement shocker
Education
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
Court restrains Uhuru cousin from defaming Justice Lenaola
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
Three former Sacco managers charged over Sh40m fraud
Courts
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tracking Jirongo's final moments: White Probox that now raises many questions
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Tracking Jirongo's final moments: White Probox that now raises many questions
Battle lines drawn: Ruto-Kalonzo feud rages over control of Ukambani vote
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Battle lines drawn: Ruto-Kalonzo feud rages over control of Ukambani vote
Three former Sacco managers charged over Sh40m fraud
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Three former Sacco managers charged over Sh40m fraud
Court restrains Uhuru cousin from defaming Justice Lenaola
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Court restrains Uhuru cousin from defaming Justice Lenaola
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved