Huawei roots for diversity in ICT

| Published Sat, April 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 27th 2018 at 22:07 GMT +3

Technology company Huawei Kenya has re-affirmed its commitment to supporting women in the ICT sector.

The ICT workforce today is predominantly young men, with the gender digital divide widening globally.

In response, Huawei Kenya has identified five main priority areas to bridge the gap. Some of the initiatives the firm is employing include hiring and supporting female employees, providing internships for female students, and providing training for underprivileged female youth.

Others are donating ICT equipment to schools and helping girls learn how to use ICT and the Internet to improve their lives.

Huawei Kenya Head of Public Affairs Adam Lane said there is more work to be done to create diversity within the ICT sector.

“As one of the top technology companies in the world, we believe that we have a responsibility to empower the communities we operate in,” he said.

