Uhuru’s key points at Devolution Conference

NAIROBI, KENYA: President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for an end to fertiliser, sugar and maize imports to boost local farmers.

Speaking to Governors via video technology, Uhuru directed Cabinet Secretary Agriculture to work with counties to support farmers to make honest living from their land. “The obsession with fertiliser, maize and sugar imports must come to an end,” he said.

He directed ministry of public service to avail space for any county government that is willing to avail under one roof its permit issuing system and physical planning approvals to businesses. This he said will make life easier for Kenyans.

“You will be pleased to note that the county of Nairobi will be the first to put this offer to trial,” he said.

The president was addressing governors (via video) gathered in Kakamega for the fifth devolution conference in Kakamega.

He disclosed that more than one trillion shillings has been transferred to counties for services in the last five years.

He stressed on closer working relationship between the county and national government to help tackle challenges facing Kenyans.

“The cooperation and coordination should be lifted above transactional engagement to people oriented environment, our counties should also think beyond subsidy programme which usually just benefit the rich,’ he added.

Some of the Presidents Key points

1. We will live to expectations on devolution, if we consult, coordinate and communicate

2. The misguided per-occupation with Sugar, maize and fertilizer importation must come to an end. The CS agriculture must work with county Governments to empower and guide our farmers to make the best from their farms

3. To achieve Universal Health Care we will have to improve our facilities and train more doctors and nurses

4. Kenyans want to live in decent homes. We must come together and make it happen.

5. We will have to cut cost of mortgages and construction in our pursuit for the most ambitious housing programme our country has ever seen.

6. It is time to replace the patchwork plan we have, with a Universal Health Coverage plan for each Kenyan Family

7. National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) will assign enrollment officers to all Counties. Officers in the Ministry of Labour will also be assigned to assist in recruiting Kenyans into NHIF.

8. We have covered Wanjiku and I do not want to hear she has come to hospital and did not find aspirin or a doctor to attend to her.

9. We have an ambitious agenda and very little time to deliver. We need leadership not politics. Results not recommendations.

10. Corruption has no tribe. You stole and you stole alone, you carry the Cross alone.

11. We expect deliverables from our Civil Servants. Nothing less. Failure to which you will make room for others committed to that objective.

12. The time for full cooperation with each other is now.

13. We need to strengthen our institutions so as to make them more efficient to help us meet the #BigFour

14. All that matters for our people is that we serve them with all that we have

15. I urge you to reach out to all leaders in your counties.