PSC warns of workforce crisis Next Story
MCAs clash with executive after slashing budget proposals Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Iron ore mining resumes in Taita Taveta after 15 years

By Renson Mnyamwezi | Published Tue, April 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 23rd 2018 at 22:13 GMT +3

The extraction of iron ore has resumed after a 15-year suspension, the county government has announced.

The national Government suspended extraction on a 68.4-square kilometre land in 2014 due to a longstanding boundary dispute, which involved a former investor, Wanjala Mining Company, and the management of Kishushe Ranching Co-operative Society Limited.

ALSO READ: Plans for soapstone factory ready, says PS

The Government has since issued the ranch a title deed.

Residents and local leaders said persistent wrangling over the ownership of the mining field had not only led to loss of income to the community, but also denied the county and national governments revenues.

New investor

According to Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja (pictured), already a new investor - Samruddha Resources Kenya Limited - has procured assorted assets from Wanjala Mining Company and installed a weighbridge at the site to quantify minerals that would be transported out of Kishushe.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The governor said resumption of iron ore extraction activities would improve revenue collection and create jobs for local youth.

“For the past 15 years the national Government, the county and the community have not received their fair share of revenue accruing from iron ore... Now that mining has resumed, every party will receive its fair share of revenue,” said Mr Samboja.

The investor has employed 200 local youths. Another 200 will soon be employed.

ALSO READ: Poor left out of mining profits as resource curse hits Kenya

RELATED TOPICS:
mining
Iron ore
Taita Taveta

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Firm seeks licence to mine copper in Mombasa

Firm seeks licence to mine copper in Mombasa

Poor left out of mining profits as 'resource curse' hits Kenya

Poor left out of mining profits as 'resource curse' hits Kenya

7,000 title deeds uncollected in Taita Taveta

7,000 title deeds uncollected in Taita Taveta

Thousands in need of relief food in Taita Taveta

Thousands in need of relief food in Taita Taveta

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited