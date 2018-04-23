Weatherman releases weather patterns as many die from heavy rains

| Published Mon, April 23rd 2018 at 15:13, Updated April 23rd 2018 at 15:40 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Expect temperatures of as low as 10 Degrees Celsius with increased rains across the country, weatherman now warns.

ALSO READ: SGR workers down tools over working conditions

The meteorological department said the forecast for the days between April 21 and 25 shows that the morning rains will give way to showers and thunderstorms over several places in the afternoon.

Counties of Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia Counties are also expected to experience the same conditions.

Nairobi and other Counties in the Central region such as, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi are set to experience rains during morning hours for the forecasted period.

This will give way to giving way to showers over several places in the afternoon with temperatures being low between 10 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

North Eastern Counties Marsabit, Isiolo, Mandera, Wajir and Garissa will also receive rainfall characterised by morning rains and afternoon showers for the next three days.

A similar pattern will also be observed in the Coastal counties of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale where several places will experience showers both in the morning and in the afternoon throughout the forecast period.

Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta Counties will experience rains in the morning over several places giving way to showers over several places in the afternoon. Temperatures recorded will be expected to range between 15 and 31 degrees Celsius.

On the flipside, north western Counties will receive sunny intervals throughout the whole day for the forecast period giving Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu counties a break from the heavy rains that continued to pound last week.

ALSO READ: Mitigate damage being caused by heavy rains

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc during the past week leading to loss of lives, destruction of property and infrastructure and even paralysis of transport in major towns.

Flash floods in areas such as Suswa along the Narok-Mai Mahiu road, Makueni, kitui have also been witnessed.

On Sunday, 9 people died in two separate incidents after a car was swept away by floods in Kinangop on the Maraigushu-Githabai road while the second incident saw a mother and her daughter drowned after being swept away in Makueni County.

Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has now forecast that rains will continue over several parts of the country with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected in the Lake region and the highlands around the Rift Valley.

“Most parts of the Country will continue receiving rainfall and areas such as the lake region, around rift valley highlands will experience intense showers and thunderstorms,” stated KMD director, Peter Ambenje.

The weather man, in his latest forecast, also indicates that counties of Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Siaya, Kisumu, Trans Nzoia, Baringo and Uasin Gishu will experience rains over few places in the morning and are expected to last for three days.

ALSO READ: Three people missing in Samburu as floods wreak havoc