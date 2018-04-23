Expansion: Oil retailer Luqman opens new outlet

| Published Mon, April 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 22nd 2018 at 18:38 GMT +3

Luqman Petroleum

Luqman Petroleum has opened training centres for automotive mechanics in its outlets to help artisans improve their skills.

The firm’s director Asad Mohammed said the move is aimed at bringing convenience to motorists using its products, especially along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

He spoke at the weekend during the official opening of a new service station in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

This brings the number of service stations owned by Luqman to seven. The station will also act as a training centre for local mechanics.