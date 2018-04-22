Watch out, WhatsApp! Google is launching a rival messaging service called Chat

| Published Sun, April 22nd 2018 at 12:26, Updated April 22nd 2018 at 12:30 GMT +3

While WhatsApp is currently the go-to messaging service for most people, that could be set to change.

ALSO READ: Facebook admits it collects data beyond users

Google is said to be launching a rival messaging service called Chat, according to The Verge.

The messenger will link up with text messages, and will be available on all Android smartphones.

Chat will operate like a traditional SMS message, but will have many elements seen in other messaging apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

For example, users will be notified when the recipient has read their message, and the app will show if they are typing.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Chat will be free to download, and messages will be free to send if you’re connected to WiFi - if not, costs will be deducted from your data plan.

According to The Verge, more than 50 mobile carriers, including Vodafone and T Mobile, have already signed up to the service.

Unfortunately, unlike on WhatsApp, messages sent on Chat will not be end-to-end encrypted.

This could make it easier for hackers to intercept your messages.

ALSO READ: Google loses ‘right to be forgotten’ case pitting businessman

It is unclear when Google plans to launch Chat.