Tuk Tuk operators cry foul

| Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 10:32, Updated April 21st 2018 at 10:38 GMT +3

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (PHOTO: FILE)

MOMBASA, KENYA: Tuk tuk operators in Mombasa county have protested the total ban on registration of the three-wheel rickshaws or tuk tuk by the administration of governor Hassan Joho early this year.

The officials said they could not register more than 600 tuk tuks that they have already bought following the directive leading to huge losses.

On Friday Mombasa Tuk Tuk Association (MTTA) chairman Chrispine Opondo, secretary general Mohamed Musa and Tuk Tuk Owners and Drivers Association (Toda) chairman Obedi Muruli pleaded with the governor to extend time to allow registration of the tuk tuks already bought.

The officials claimed the ban was abrupt without formal communication causing panic and anxiety to the investors some of whom had borrowed loans to acquire the vehicles.

“More than 600 tuk tuks bought by our members have not operated since January 11, 2018. Majority of the buyers have loans to pay and families to feed. We urge the governor to reconsider his decision on the ban,” said Muruli.

But the county executive committee member for Transport and Infrastructure Mr Taufiq Balala defended the ban saying there are too many Tuk Tuks in the county causing congestion.

“There are more than 8,000 tuk tuks in Mombasa and are responsible for congestion and pollution. They would have reached over 10,000 in three years if not controlled,” Balala explained.

He denied claims by the tuk tuk officials that the ban came abruptly explaining that they were given a month-window to register the vehicles they had already acquired.

“We worked closely with the owners of newly acquired tuk tuks and the three main dealers in the county to ensure those already bought were registered within one month. I am not aware of any new tuk tuks that have not been registered,” Balala explained.

But tuk tuk officials said the registration ban would come with heavy costs to the county government since they pay millions in parking fees and offer employment to hundreds of youths.

They insisted that the tuk tuks have not reached unmanageable level yet and dismissed it as a plan to ruin their business.

Mr Musa claimed tuk tuks were still in high demand in the county and wondered why the county government was not allowing them to compete with other modes of transport.

Mr Opondo said there should have been consultations before the ban adding that the decision was killing the entrepreneurial spirit and job creation.