Homa Bay MCAs reject motion to establish regional bank

| Published Thu, April 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 18th 2018 at 21:31 GMT +3

County was to spend Sh200 million in setting up the bank. [File, Standard]

Members of the County Assembly yesterday threw out a motion to allow the county government to spend Sh200 million to establish a bank.

Governors from the 13 counties that make up the Lake Region Economic Bloc had resolved to contribute Sh200 million each towards establishing a regional bank, subject to approval by their respective assemblies.

ALSO READ: County hit by Kiswahili teachers shortage

But in what could set a bad precedence, the MCAs in Homa Bay shot down the motion moved by Leader of Majority Richard Ogindo, saying a bank was not a priority for residents.

Kanyadoto MCA Walter Muok said the county had many challenges that should be prioritised.

"The county has many issues such as shortage of water and poor healthcare. The bank has no significance to the wellbeing of our people,” Mr Muok said.

Deputy Speaker Evans Marieba said the money should be diverted to other projects.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840