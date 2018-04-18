?WhatsApp for business brings the all-mobile workplace closer

| Published Wed, April 18th 2018 at 14:16, Updated April 18th 2018 at 14:22 GMT +3

WhatsApp for business

The traditional office as we know it is getting a makeover.

Most of our interactions with clients, business partners and colleagues can be done on mobile platforms – and it is only a matter of time before everything goes mobile. Officially. Whether it’s business calls, chatting, social media marketing or networking meet-ups, communication channels these days seem more intuitive, more convenient, faster and more interactive on mobile.

So why don’t we just make it official already?

Interestingly enough, this is the trajectory email took before becoming an official channel of communication and information. Further, more and more companies are setting up business communication models around mobile platforms, and more mobile software providers are recognising the existence of business functionality in some of their most famous mobile applications.

Take WhatsApp, for example. The messaging app’s developers recently launched a version specifically tailored for businesses, and started with markets like Nigeria, Kenya and India. It requires that one use a number that’s different from their personal one to register, with this number then attached to the business.

The upside

One of the major differences between this particular version for business and the regular one is that it offers business owners a chance to set up and showcase a business profile. You can key in tid-bits of useful information for your customers, from your physical location and business hours to a website link and short description of what you do. WhatsApp for business gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to paint a clear picture of their business to potential clients.

Secondly, WhatsApp for business offers various messaging tools that allow business owners to fire quick, automated replies to avoid repetitive interactions. This is particularly useful when it comes to frequently asked questions. You can also tailor greetings and away messages for your clients, as well as schedule these messages for better convenience.

A third useful feature is the app’s ability to show you the metrics on the messages sent. These include the number of messages delivered, received and read. This can be invaluable information for business owners who are, for instance, running marketing campaigns and want to know that their bulk messages are being read by the intended audience.

