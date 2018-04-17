Baringo farmer crowned Sh5m BYOB TV show winner

| Published Tue, April 17th 2018 at 10:58, Updated April 17th 2018 at 11:00 GMT +3

Blaze BYOB season two winner Brian Rono (centre) celebrates with fellow contestants and his mother Dyphina (second left) during the TV show’s finale on Sunday night. [Rading Biko, Standard]

In summary Mr Rono beat 11 other contestants to walk away the highest amount of cash

The Sh5 million grand prize package consists of Sh3 million cash, with the rest paid out in form of business support

?Brian Rono, a 25-year-old potato farmer and actuary from Lembus Baringo County, is the winner of the Be Your Own Boss (BYOB) TV show’s Sh5 million grand prize.

After 10 weeks of competition, Rono beat 11 contestants to walk away with the highest cash prize in the reality TV’s second season aired by KTN.

ALSO READ: Cede stake in Mumias, leaders now tell state

“I am overwhelmed right now. I came with nothing but the desire to show my grit has seen me win this money because I know what I’m capable of achieving,” he said, adding: “I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to interact with strong, ambitious, young people. I have learned from them and will grow with them.”

The grand prize consists of Sh3 million cash, and Sh2 million that Safaricom will give in terms of business support.

Mr Rono, who faced financial woes at the university, intends to use the cash to boost his potato farming business, as well as expand his investment portfolio and diversify sources of income.

In second and third place were Monica Nyawira, a beef farmer, and Daisy Wanzala, a publicist and marketing consultant. They won Sh1 million and Sh700,000 respectively.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Babra Chege, who was evicted in Episode Five won the Sh500,000 Fans Choice Award.

“Not only did the contestants prove to the audience that young people have the willingness to work hard for what they believe in, they also stood out as role models for millions of Kenyan youth, who are passionate about pursuing unconventional careers,” said Safaricom Head of Consumer Segments Charles Wanjohi.

[email protected]

ALSO READ: Myths about milking you need to discard