Baringo farmer crowned Sh5m BYOB TV show winner

?Brian Rono, a 25-year-old potato farmer and actuary from Lembus Baringo County, is the winner of the Be Your Own Boss (BYOB) TV show’s Sh5 million grand prize.
After 10 weeks of competition, Rono beat 11 contestants to walk away with the highest cash prize in the reality TV’s second season aired by KTN.
“I am overwhelmed right now. I came with nothing but the desire to show my grit has seen me win this money because I know what I’m capable of achieving,” he said, adding: “I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to interact with strong, ambitious, young people. I have learned from them and will grow with them.”
The grand prize consists of Sh3 million cash, and Sh2 million that Safaricom will give in terms of business support.
Mr Rono, who faced financial woes at the university, intends to use the cash to boost his potato farming business, as well as expand his investment portfolio and diversify sources of income.
In second and third place were Monica Nyawira, a beef farmer, and Daisy Wanzala, a publicist and marketing consultant. They won Sh1 million and Sh700,000 respectively.
Babra Chege, who was evicted in Episode Five won the Sh500,000 Fans Choice Award.
“Not only did the contestants prove to the audience that young people have the willingness to work hard for what they believe in, they also stood out as role models for millions of Kenyan youth, who are passionate about pursuing unconventional careers,” said Safaricom Head of Consumer Segments Charles Wanjohi.
