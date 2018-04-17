Mysterious creature kills dogs, terrorise residents

| Published Tue, April 17th 2018 at 10:28, Updated April 17th 2018 at 10:34 GMT +3

Strange creature slays two dogs in Santa Fe

NAIROBI, KENYA: Pictures of a mysterious creature described as “half human, half animal” is doing rounds on social media after reports that it killed two dogs and terrorised residents of Santa Fe in Agentina.

The creature’s shape is striking as it has not been connected with known animal. Residents reported that the unknown creature has been wandering the streets and has even slain two dogs.

The photograph taken in the night and some were blurry has made rounds on social media to warn against the possible danger.

An audio broadcast explained that the beast had squared off with pit-bull and a German Shepherd who lost the encounter and died, the creature subsequently vanished.

Some locals likened the creature to a camel because of its long neck and small head.

It was uploaded to the YouTube channel UFOmania, and has now been viewed more than 30,000 times.

