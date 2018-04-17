New dawn beckons for Sunset Hotel in Kisumu Next Story
Keep off Mwea scheme land, leaders warn Waiguru

By Joseph Muchiri | Published Tue, April 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 16th 2018 at 19:02 GMT +3
Senator Njeru Ndwiga

Senator Njeru Ndwiga has dismissed claims by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru that the Mwea settlement scheme lies in the latter's county.

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony for Embu Speaker Josiah Thiriku at ACK Njarange church on Sunday, the senator said history clearly confirms that the contested land lies in Embu County.

He cautioned leaders against making inflammatory remarks on the matter.

 Mr Ndwiga explained that before independence, Kirinyaga was part of the larger Embu District, adding that the two were later separated to become distinct administrative regions.

He said the South Ngariama scheme ended up in Kirinyaga County, while the Mwea scheme remained in Embu County. Ndwiga said the dispute could be solved through dialogue

