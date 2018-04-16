Tomb raiders in China discover 16,000-year-old human skull and thousands of other artifacts

| Published Mon, April 16th 2018 at 17:15, Updated April 16th 2018 at 17:19 GMT +3

A team of archaeologists in China have unearthed a 16,000-year-old human skull after three years of investigation.

The skull was found alongside tens of thousands of stone artifacts in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Researcher Yu Minghui told the Chinese news agency Xinhuanet it was the only complete skull from that period ever found in southern China.

The skull was discovered inside a cave system that covers over 100 square meters that was discovered back in 2014.

The site was the second area of Palaeolithic tombs to be found in China.

Th Yahuai cave site in Longan County, yielded other interesting findings as well - including animal teeth of unknown origin.

The research team have been examining the area since June 2015.