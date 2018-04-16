Construction of footbridges commences on outer ring road

| Published Mon, April 16th 2018 at 07:52, Updated April 16th 2018 at 07:57 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: The construction of pedestrian bridges on Outer Ring Road has started.

This follows a public uproar over rising accidents on the road.

The Chinese firm, Sinohydro Tianjin Engineering Limited, is expected to instal 11 footbridges at a cost of Sh880 million, according to the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura).

In a statement, Kura said works for the installation of the footbridges was ongoing.

“We urge the public to be patient as we endeavour to promote safety on our roads,” read the statement.

Promote safety

At a budget of Sh880 million, one footbridge on the Outering Road will be built at an average cost of Sh80 million.

The 13-km highway runs from Airgate Centre, formerly known as Taj Mall, on North Airport Road to Allsops in Ruaraka.

Kura's statement also said the footbridges would be placed at strategic locations along the entire length of the road.

According to Kura, research has been conducted and the points where the bridges would be set up have been identified.

The location of the bridge would consider the population of people crossing the road and points out where the foundation would be best for the footbridges.

Negative feedback

The project has over the months received negative feedback from residents of Nairobi’s Eastlands, who have argued that the road has not lived up to expectations.

Lack of footbridges as well as lack of emergency lanes and road markings are among the challenges facing road users along the newly-upgraded Outer Ring Road.

The road, which was completed last July, does not have service lanes and road.

Pedestrians, especially women, have expressed concern about crossing the road.

One must jump over two sets of guard rails to reach the other side of the road.