Icpak wants State officers punished over pending bills

ICPAK Vice ChairmanJulius Mwatu

In summary Chairman says delay stifles business and private sector growth

Lobby says amount piling up because there’s lack of prudent financial management

The rising pending bills by national and county governments point to reckless expenditure and poor planning, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (Icpak) has said.

The lobby says the bills have reached a dangerous level and wants public officers who deliberately cause the problem to be punished.

Icpak Chairman Julius Mwatu says the amount of un-honoured bills is piling because there is no prudent financial management.

“The figures indicate a trend of reckless expenditures in awarding contracts and local purchase orders without consideration to the funds’ availability,” he said.

“Consequently, this status stifles business enterprises, affects private sector growth and job creation which in turn negatively affects economic growth.”

Speaking in Machakos County during the opening of an Icpak branch office to serve the Eastern region, Mr Mwatu urged the National Treasury to issue the Public Procurement and Disposal Regulations to operationalise the Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act of 2015.

This, he said, will lead to a system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost effective. He further called on Government to punish those delaying payment to contractors.

Delay payments

“Accountability institutions should act and penalise Government entities and officers who deliberately delay payments to suppliers and contractors in compliance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015,” the chairman said.

Icpak has also asked the national Government and county governments to validate all the historical pending bills and resolve them accordingly.

