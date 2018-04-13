Tea farmers fight for separation leads to Sh24m loss

Varsity to shine light on local innovations Previous Story
By Nikko Tanui | Published Fri, April 13th 2018 at 18:29, Updated April 13th 2018 at 18:30 GMT +3

The agitation by 12,000 Toror tea farmers for separation from Tegat tea factory has cost them an estimated Sh24 million.

The revelation by Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) is contained in a report of the Kericho County Assembly Ad Hoc committee set up to investigate challenges faced by smallholder tea farmers’ case of Toror satellite and Tegat tea factory.

The 12-member committee, chaired by Gilbert Ngetich, noted that the push for the factory to be autonomous was posed in meetings with stakeholders in the tea industry but “no straight answer” came forth.

“The Ad hoc committee in its investigations observed that satellite factories were established by KTDA with an aim of decongesting factories but no clear policy on satellite factories was in place and neither was public participation done adequately,” read part of the report.

The report was tabled in the Assembly by Kapsoit ward MCA Paul Chirchir.

