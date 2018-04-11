Arab bank agrees to finance key project in Uhuru’s big four agenda

| Published Wed, April 11th 2018 at 14:55, Updated April 11th 2018 at 15:00 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) has agreed to increase funding to key areas to enable Kenya implement its Big Four agenda in the next five years.

BADEA Bank acting Director Dr Tigan Najeh said the fund’s team would soon meet Kenyan officials to discuss priority areas.

Speaking during a meeting with Kenyan delegation led by Deputy President William Ruto at its Khartoum offices in Sudan, Dr Najeh said the fund was keen to assist Kenya achieve its goals in food production and healthcare.

“I am happy with the level of cooperation with Kenya and we are keen to extend it to more projects,” said Dr Najeh.

He said a team from the fund will visit Nairobi to discuss issues of delayed and upcoming projects in order to fast track them.

“We are open to increase funding to Kenya. We are open to establish new ones,” said Dr Najeh.

He said the fund is financing agriculture and healthcare projects in Kenya to a tune of Sh 6billion.

The bank will use Sh 1.6billion to construct and equip key hospitals such as Kenyatta National Hospital, Kisii Cancer Centre and Rongai Hospital.

Other projects to benefit from the bank include the energy sector’s rural electrification programmes, construction of roads, irrigation and water projects.

The Deputy President said the funding of the projects would go a long way in ensuring the success of the Government’s Big Four agenda- manufacturing, healthcare, housing and food security.

“As a country we have prioritized four key areas in the next five years among them is universal healthcare. We are happy that you are giving us support in some of our priority sectors,” said Mr Ruto.

Mr Ruto said some of the projects that will benefit from BADEA’s financial assistance include Garissa sewerage project, Nuno-Modogashe road, Kenyatta National Hospital and Rongai hospital.

Others are the Bura Irrigation Project, Rural Electrification project, Oloitoktok Water and Sewarage project and the Gilgil machinery project.

The financial institution would fund the construction of 200 bed capacity burns and 150 bed pediatric center’s at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

“We will continue to count on Arab development partners for support in a bid to enhance the achievement of vision 2030 development agenda,” said Ruto.

Mr Ruto urged the management of BADEA to consider additional funding to Bura irrigation scheme to complete the project and help Kenya attain its priority in food security.

