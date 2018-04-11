Four apps that make browsing much smoother

| Published Wed, April 11th 2018 at 13:24, Updated April 11th 2018 at 13:30 GMT +3

While on the interwebs, I come across several apps, some of which have proven to be gems. They range from the simple to the complex. This week, I’ll share apps that will help you maximise on browsing while on your phone.

1. Smart Kit 360

Smart Kit 360 can be described as the Swiss Army knife of apps. Its most interesting feature is that it combines 32 common small apps into one, saving you space and the hustle of finding each individual app.

Whether it’s a calculator, currency converter or translator that you need, Smart Kit 360 will likely have a solution for you.

2. Cake Browser

Cake Browser is a simple app that aims to revolutionise the Internet search experience and make it easier for people to do their research online.

What the app does is quite simple but super useful: once you enter and search for a keyword on your favorite search engine, Cake Browser picks this information and opens up several tabs with websites that match your keyword.

This means all you have to do is simply swipe through the tabs, as opposed to scrolling down the regular list of websites served up to you by search engines. This makes the process of searching on the web quite speedy.

3. NWSTY

We all know how blind we sometimes feel without knowing what’s going on in the news. The unfortunate bit is that we don’t always have the time to get a newspaper and go through it.

This is where NWSTY comes in. It’s a simple news aggregator that gives you the news in short paragraphs that you then scroll through.

This enable you to stay updated on the go without much fuss. It has a clean, easy-to-read design and features an audio news feed that you can listen to, which makes it a breeze to use.

4. Firefox Focus

Considering how much discussion there has been around online privacy in recent weeks, this app will give you back control over the information you share as you surf.

Firefox Focus comes from the makers of the popular browser, Firefox, and works by blocking online trackers and enabling you to delete your history, passwords and cookies.

This way, you don’t get followed by unwanted players on the Internet who use your information to serve up ads. In addition to giving you some measure of online privacy, the app also gives you a faster web-surfing experience.

