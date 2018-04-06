Safaricom warns customers of services interruption over weekend

| Published Fri, April 6th 2018 at 09:57, Updated April 6th 2018 at 10:14 GMT +3

Safaricom House. (Photo: Jenipher Wachie, Standard)

NAIROBI, KENYA: A number of Safaricom services will be interrupted on Saturday and Sunday as the company carries out second phase of maintenance.

The second phase of the maintenance will affect availability of recurring data bundle purchase, flex purchase SIM swaps product purchase, and Okoa Jahazi.

“Availability of all top ups, all balance enquiries, data bundle purchase, outgoing international voice and SMS will also be impacted,” said Joseph Ogutu. “All other services including voice, data, M-Pesa and SMS will remain avaible at all times.”

The operator conducted similar maintenance late last month with it affecting airtime top up, Okoa Jahazi, airtime and data transfer (Sambaza), data bundles purchase, SMS bundles purchase, Tunukiwa, International calls, international SMS, all balance inquiry, all USSD services and roaming services.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) in January fined three mobile operators Sh311 million for failing to meet the quality of service (QoS) standards for the 2015/2016 financial year.

According to the QoS report by the CA, neither Safaricom, Airtel nor Telkom Kenya achieved the 80 per cent minimum threshold set for compliance with a number of QoS parameters for the fourth year running.

In the report, Safaricom scored 62.5 per cent, while Airtel and Telkom Kenya Ltd were rated at 75 per cent each. However, with an industry average of 70 per cent, the 2015/2016 score is an improvement, compared to the 62.5 per cent average for the preceding year.

Safaricom currently has more than 29 million customers on its network.