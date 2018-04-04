Nairobi Securities Exchange reviews NSE 20 share index

| Published Wed, April 4th 2018 at 15:33, Updated April 4th 2018 at 15:43 GMT +3

Nairobi securities Exchange (NSE) trading floor (BEVERLYNE MUSILI)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Nairobi Securities Exchange has reviewed the constituent counters of its NSE 20 and 25 Share Index, with effect from April 3.

The review of the NSE 20 share index incorporates the inclusion of Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Limited, NIC Group Plc and Nairobi Securities Exchange Plc as index constituent companies replacing CIC Insurance Group Limited, Stanbic Holdings Plc and Sasini Limited.

ALSO READ: Investors' wealth at NSE surges to Sh2.82 trillion

On the other hand the review of the NSE 25 shares Index incorporates the inclusion of Nairobi Securities Exchange Plc as an index constituent company replacing Housing Finance Group.

The NSE 20 Share Index is a price weight index calculated as a mean of the top 20 best performing counters. The constituent companies are selected based on a weighted market performance during the period under review based on among others trading activity measures, company must have at least 20 percent of its shares quoted at the NSE.

The NSE 25 Share index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to represent the performance of Kenyan companies listed on Nairobi Securities Exchange providing investors with a comprehensive and complementary benchmark to measure the performance of the Kenyan securities market.

In order for a company to qualify for inclusion in the NSE 25 share Index, the issuer must have a least 20 percent of its shares quoted on the NSE, must have been continuously quoted for a least 1 year.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Following the review, the respective Index constituent companies will be as follows;

NSE 20 Share Index constituents

Commercial & Services Sector

Nation Media Group

ALSO READ: Man behind defrauding of Kenyan MPs, VIPs to appear in court

Scangroup Limited

Banking Sector

Kenya Commercial Bank Limited

The Cooperative Bank of Kenya Limited

Diamond Trust Bank Limited

Barclays Bank Limited

Equity Bank Limited

ALSO READ: Investing Sh15 million to make Sh317

NIC Group Plc

Manufacturing & Allied Sector

East African Breweries Limited

British American Tobacco Kenya Limited

Athi River Mining Limited

Bamburi Cement Limited

Energy & Petroleum Sector

KenolKobil Limited

Kenya Power & Lighting Limited

ALSO READ: Lenders offer depositors raw deal on savings

Kengen Limited

Insurance Sector

British-American Investments Company (Kenya) Limited

Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Limited

Telecommunications and Technology Sector

Safaricom Limited

Investment Sector

Centum Investment Limited

ALSO READ: Eight columnists stop writing for Nation Media Group

Investment Services Sector

Nairobi Securities Exchange Plc

NSE 25 Share Index Constituents

Commercial & Services Sector

Nation Media Group Limited

WPP Scangroup Limited

Banking Sector

Barclays Bank of Kenya Limited

CFC Stanbic of Kenya Holdings Limited

Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Limited

Equity Group Holdings Limited

I&M Holdings Limited

Kenya Commercial Bank Limited

NIC Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya Limited

Manufacturing & Allied Sector

East African Breweries Limited

British American Tobacco Kenya Limited

ARM Cement Limited

Bamburi Cement Limited

Energy & Petroleum Sector

KenGen Co. Limited

KenolKobil Limited

Kenya Power & Lighting Co Limited

Insurance Sector

Britam Holdings Limited

CIC Insurance Group Limited

Kenya Re Insurance Corporation Limited

Liberty Kenya Holdings Limited

Investment Sector

Centum Investment Limited

Investment Services Sector

Nairobi Securities Exchange Plc

Telecommunications and Technology Sector

Safaricom Plc