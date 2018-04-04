Nairobi Securities Exchange reviews NSE 20 share index

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Nairobi Securities Exchange has reviewed the constituent counters of its NSE 20 and 25 Share Index, with effect from April 3.
The review of the NSE 20 share index incorporates the inclusion of Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Limited, NIC Group Plc and Nairobi Securities Exchange Plc as index constituent companies replacing CIC Insurance Group Limited, Stanbic Holdings Plc and Sasini Limited.
On the other hand the review of the NSE 25 shares Index incorporates the inclusion of Nairobi Securities Exchange Plc as an index constituent company replacing Housing Finance Group.
The NSE 20 Share Index is a price weight index calculated as a mean of the top 20 best performing counters. The constituent companies are selected based on a weighted market performance during the period under review based on among others trading activity measures, company must have at least 20 percent of its shares quoted at the NSE.
The NSE 25 Share index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to represent the performance of Kenyan companies listed on Nairobi Securities Exchange providing investors with a comprehensive and complementary benchmark to measure the performance of the Kenyan securities market.
In order for a company to qualify for inclusion in the NSE 25 share Index, the issuer must have a least 20 percent of its shares quoted on the NSE, must have been continuously quoted for a least 1 year.
Following the review, the respective Index constituent companies will be as follows;
NSE 20 Share Index constituents
Commercial & Services Sector
Nation Media Group
Scangroup Limited
Banking Sector
Kenya Commercial Bank Limited
The Cooperative Bank of Kenya Limited
Diamond Trust Bank Limited
Barclays Bank Limited
Equity Bank Limited
NIC Group Plc
Manufacturing & Allied Sector
East African Breweries Limited
British American Tobacco Kenya Limited
Athi River Mining Limited
Bamburi Cement Limited
Energy & Petroleum Sector
KenolKobil Limited
Kenya Power & Lighting Limited
Kengen Limited
Insurance Sector
British-American Investments Company (Kenya) Limited
Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Limited
Telecommunications and Technology Sector
Safaricom Limited
Investment Sector
Centum Investment Limited
Investment Services Sector
Nairobi Securities Exchange Plc
NSE 25 Share Index Constituents
Commercial & Services Sector
Nation Media Group Limited
WPP Scangroup Limited
Banking Sector
Barclays Bank of Kenya Limited
CFC Stanbic of Kenya Holdings Limited
Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Limited
Equity Group Holdings Limited
I&M Holdings Limited
Kenya Commercial Bank Limited
NIC Bank Limited
Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited
The Co-operative Bank of Kenya Limited
Manufacturing & Allied Sector
East African Breweries Limited
British American Tobacco Kenya Limited
ARM Cement Limited
Bamburi Cement Limited
Energy & Petroleum Sector
KenGen Co. Limited
KenolKobil Limited
Kenya Power & Lighting Co Limited
Insurance Sector
Britam Holdings Limited
CIC Insurance Group Limited
Kenya Re Insurance Corporation Limited
Liberty Kenya Holdings Limited
Investment Sector
Centum Investment Limited
Investment Services Sector
Nairobi Securities Exchange Plc
Telecommunications and Technology Sector
Safaricom Plc