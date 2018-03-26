Safaricom upgrades system, warns of services disruption

| Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 12:05, Updated March 26th 2018 at 12:14 GMT +3

Safaricom House in Nairobi (PHOTO: Courtesy)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Major services on Safaricom network will be disrupted from Wednesday due to system upgrade that will stretch up to Thursday.

Safaricom says it has more than 29 million customers on its network and plans a system upgrade that will offer better service to the community.

ALSO READ: CSs, MPs conned through fake distress calls, team told

The maintenance will impact availability of all airtime top up, Okoa Jahazi, airtime and data transfer (Sambaza), data bundles purchase, SMS bundles purchase, Tunukiwa, International calls, international SMS, all balance inquiry, all USSD services and roaming services.

The disruption will however spare voice, M-pesa, data and M-pesa will remain available

“To maintain service excellence, Safaricom will on Wednesday, 28th March 2018, from 9pm to Thursday 29 March 12.30 am carry out planned system maintenance,” said Joseph Ogutu, Director- Strategy and innovation, Safaricom.

Safaricom recently changed its name in compliance with section 53 of the Companies Act, 2015. The company is now Safaricom PLC instead of Safaricom Limited with effect from January 31, 2018.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840