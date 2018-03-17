Controversy as land meant for construction of Sh3 billion coffee lacks title deed

| Published Sat, March 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 16th 2018 at 15:40 GMT +3

Steven Ombwara (left) and his brother Charles Andati the owner of the land which Kibuma coffee factory is located at Ekapwonje are in Bukura, Lurambi. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

In summary Family seeks compensation for Sh3b coffee mill parcel of land

The family of the man who donated a seven-acre piece of land for a coffee mill in Ekapwonje, Kakamega, wants compensation before construction starts.

Charles Lipuku, son of the late Andati Amakati who donated the land, said as a clan, they were not against the move by Western Community Health Association Coffee Ltd to put up the factory but want to be remunerated first.

“We want compensation so that we can resettle our families. When the land was given out, we were not many but the family has since grown; unless we are enabled to buy alternative settlement land elsewhere, the project will not work,” Mr Lipuku, 84, said.

The company plans to set up a Sh3 billion mill on the land that has been lying fallow for 20 years following collapse of Kibuma Coffee Factory in 1984. The project is being funded by Sweden, Norway and Britain, which jointly form the Scandinavian Care Foundation.

Kakamega County Executive Member for Lands, Urban and Physical Planning Alfred Matianyi said the family has not been in touch with his office.

"Let them write a letter to my ministry so that I can take necessary action. Procedure has to be followed in solving the matter," Mr Matianyi said.