?Marine experts ask court to halt building of second ferry

| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 08:27, Updated March 13th 2018 at 08:31 GMT +3

Ferry

Marine survey experts want a court to stop construction of a second ferry by a Turkish firm.

They say the first ferry worth Sh1 billion built by the firm has failed to meet the standards prescribed in the contract.

Bonriz Insurance Marine Surveyors lawyer Joseph Kinyua yesterday told the Court of Appeal in Mombasa that the first ferry delivered last year had a defective engine.

Mr Kinyua told justices Alnasir Visram, Wanjiru Kariuki and Martha Koome that the ferry in question, which was commissioned last July, had a heating engine, an issue that was raised by his client before it was brought to Kenya.

Kinyua filed his submission in an appeal in which Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) wants the court to overturn an order given by the High Court stopping the building of the second ferry by the Turkish company.

Two ferries

Before the appeal, KFS entered into a contract with Ozata Tereane Company to design, build and commission two ferries at a cost of Sh2 billion.

After signing the contract, KFS engaged Bonriz Insurance Marine surveyors for consultancy project supervision.

However, on June 30, 2017, KFS cancelled the contract, prompting Bonriz Insurance Marine surveyors to contest the decision in the High Court.

Bonriz managed to get an order stopping construction of the second ship but failed to stop the delivery of MV Jambo, which was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

When the matter came up for hearing yesterday, KFS faulted the High Court for stopping the construction of the second ferry before establishing if MV Jambo had any defects.