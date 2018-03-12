Government rescinds decision to increase police officers pay

| Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 12th 2018 at 13:17 GMT +3

Parade time: Fresh academic qualifications will not translate into automatic pay increase for police officers. [Photo: Courtesy]

Police officers who have acquired additional academic qualifications will not enjoy increased salaries after the government rescindes the decision.

Those who were awarded pay rises on the basis of such qualifications will not only retain their original salaries but also their ranks.

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has consequently directed Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to stop the additional payments.

Also affected are disabled officers, who will no longer enjoy tax exemptions. The changes take effect this month.

The law exempts the disabled from paying taxes for monthly earnings of Sh150,000 and below.

Beneficiaries of the pay review were officers who improved their academic qualifications. Others had been exempted from paying taxes after they were recognised as disabled people.

“The commission has received reports that salaries and terms of service for some officers have been varied on the basis that they have either acquired additional certificates or their statuses has changed due to disability,” NPSC Chief Executive Joseph Onyango wrote in a letter dated March 7.

Mr Onyango said the commission's board deliberated on the two issues before arriving at the decision.

“The commission has made the decision that all the salary adjustments and variations based on the above be revoked and reverted to their original pay and designations,” Onyango said.

“You are requested to implement the decision by stopping additional payment and/or reversing the tax exemption with immediate effect. Any variation should be effected after the commission determines the cases.”

The directive has already started to be implemented.

Police usually acquire the status of disability after being injured in the line of duty.

More than 1,000 constable graduates have been enjoying special allowances. The graduate constables were being paid salaries equivalent to tohse of inspectors. But they were not entitled to the same house allowance.

According to sources, most of the officers affected are not happy with the decision.

“No employer should vary an employee’s salary downwards. We don’t understand why the commission is making such a decision,” said one of the officers.

