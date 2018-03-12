Njiraini buys more time in row over his term at KRA Next Story
America upgrades Kenya’s air safety level ahead of direct flights Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Telcos mull 5G launch amid network coverage concern

By Macharia Kamau | Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 11th 2018 at 19:14 GMT +3

Players in the telecommunications industry have started discussions on the roll-out of advanced mobile networks despite underutilisation of existing technologies.

ALSO READ: Court orders KRC to settle 26-year debt to Telkom

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) and the ICT Ministry, it has emerged, are steering discussions on the roll-out of fifth generation (5G) networks.

Further growth

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Sammy Itemere said the roll-out of the advanced 5G network would contribute to further growth of the ICT sector.

He cautioned that failing to keep pace with such advancements could see Kenya and Africa lag behind the rest of the world. “Nurturing an emerging technology like 5G is the very bedrock of faster and reliable communications, innovation and vibrant economies,” he told delegates at a recent spectrum conference in Nairobi. The new technology will succeed 4G, which mobile network operators have just started rolling out in a move that is expected to further deepen the use of ICT among Kenyans in their day-to-day lives as well as business.

Plans for the advanced networks come against the backdrop of networks that remain largely unused such as the 3G as well as 4G, with the latter having coverage only in a few towns.

RELATED TOPICS:
mobile networks
Communications Authority
telkom kenya
airtel kenya
safaricom

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Price controls on telco tariffs ill-advised

Price controls on telco tariffs ill-advised

You can now rate telcos’ services

You can now rate telcos’ services

Kenyan telcos in dilemma over infrastructure sharing

Kenyan telcos in dilemma over infrastructure sharing

Telkom service rollout in two weeks

Telkom service rollout in two weeks

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited