Ex-CMA chief now senior director at Africa Development Bank

| Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 16:27, Updated March 5th 2018 at 16:36 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Former Capital Markets Authority Chief Executive Stella Kilonzo (pictured) has been appointed Senior Director, Africa Investment Forum at the African Development Bank.

ALSO READ: Shelter Afrique seeks fresh cash injection as debt looms

Kilonzo has been the Division Manager, Capital Markets Division, since December 2013 when she joined the African Development Bank.

She brings into this role 17 years of rich experience in the financial sector covering development finance, investments structuring to bankability, capital markets, risk management, corporate finance advisory and accounting.

“As the Manager of the Capital Markets Division at the African Development Bank, she has been responsible for driving innovation in capital markets in Africa to accelerate development. One of her key achievements was her leadership of the Bank’s first-ever Partial Credit Guarantee to cover the exchange rate risk on foreign currency borrowing for Cameroon in its first-ever Eurobond issuance to finance infrastructure,” noted President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina

“She also provided leadership on the Bank’s investment projects in private equity funds, including a fund solely run by women asset managers in Africa.”

Prior to joining the African Development Bank, Kilonzo held various executive and advisory positions in the financial sector. From 2005 to 2012, she worked at the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya first as Manager, in the Compliance and Market Operations Department, and later as the Chief Executive Officer, responsible for developing and regulating the entire securities and capital markets in Kenya while advising the Government on capital markets and financial policies.

Kilonzo holds a Master of Business Administration in Corporate Finance from the Loyola University Chicago Graduate School of Business, Illinois, United States of America, and a Bachelor of Commerce, Accounting degree, from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Nairobi, Kenya.

She is also a Chartered Public Accountant (CPA) of the United States of America.