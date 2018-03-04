Highway gridlock leaves travelers in overnight cold Next Story
Driver jailed for transporting timber procured from a forest without permit

By Joseph Muchiri | Published Sun, March 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 3rd 2018 at 23:24 GMT +3
A court has sentenced a driver to six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to transporting timber harvested from a forest without a valid permit.

Edwin Gitonga Kariuki pleaded guilty to illegally transporting mango and neem logs worth Sh80,000 on Tuesday night from Embu to Nairobi.

Kariuki was intercepted by Kenya Forest Services officials at a police roadblock a few minutes past midnight.

In his defence, Kariuki said he had just been offered the job and that the owner of the logs had showed him a permit but had left him to transport the cargo alone.

He pleaded for non-custodial sentence, saying he was his family's sole bread winner.

