Unaitas expands to Kisii, Meru counties

By Fredrick Obura | Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 15:47, Updated March 2nd 2018 at 16:00 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Unaitas has extended its business to Kisii and Meru regions as it seeks to tap on the influence of devolution in Kenyan economy.

The move comes barely three months after Unaitas opened a new branch in Embu late last year; it plans to make similar move in Kisumu and Eldoret.

“Kisumu branch is being refurbished, and will be equipped to open doors in April this year,” said Mr. Tony Mwangi Unaitas Chief Executive Officer.

According to Mwangi, the move to expand Unaitas footprint is a result of increased demand for financial services in these towns whose economies are growing on the back of increased opportunities from devolution, urbanisation and a young and enterprising population.

The move is set to deepen financial service accessibility of Unaitas through strategic located branch of the future, enable branch link to the various channels that includes mobile banking, agency banking and ATM services.

“Unaitas has decided to expand to these growing urban centers to leverage on the new lending and membership opportunities that are coming through. Part of our strategy is to tap into emerging and growing sectors of the economy and more importantly is a focused approach on the future through nurturing the youth,” said Mwangi.

