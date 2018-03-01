Keter’s tenure as MP has been surrounded with controversies

| Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 12:30, Updated March 1st 2018 at 14:16 GMT +3

Alfred Keter (Centre), Madat Chatur and Arthur Sakwa were arrested at the Kenya Central Bank on February 16, 2018 on suspicion of presenting fake treasury bills for encashment. [File picture]

NAIROBI, KENYA: The update on Nandi Hills Member of Parliament losing his seat caught many by surprise coming at a time when the firebrand legislature is making news around the country.

Alfred Keter has been a thorn in the flesh of sponsoring party Jubilee from the first time he came to the public limelight over criticism of SGR tender award to Chinese firm, Gilgil Weighbridge saga and latest questionable Treasury Bills worth Sh633million.

ALSO READ: DP Ruto missed figures on Kenya’s debt position

January 2015, Gilgil Weighbridge

Serving his first time as a member of parliament, Keter made news after a video footage of him hurling unprintable insults at officers went viral on social media.

In the video, Keter stormed the Gilgil weighbridge station accompanied by nominated MP Sunjeev Kaur Birdi said to be linked to the heavy trucks that were impounded because the driver had no special clearance certificates from the Kenya National Highways Authority (KenHa).

In the video, Keter warns the officers to release the trucks and is overhead questioning why they refused to pick calls from State House Comptroller Lawrence Lenayapa, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Osman Warfa, National Assembly National Security Committee Chairman Asman Kamama and an unnamed OCPD, whom he alleged were trying to sort out the matter.

Keter is heard bragging that MPs make laws and can break them at will. "Tell me who is the owner of that company... Are they Ugandans subcontracting? In whose interest? We are the ones who legislate. We make laws for this country. No way. Okay, listen. We will reverse the law, but we have to sack the people and we have to reverse the law," Keter shouts. He goes ahead: "It is so mad. Imagine State House Comptroller... that is the President communicating, he is calling, no one is picking. I called no one responds. I am a Member of Parliament. Chairman of security committee in Kenya, Kamama calls, no one picks. We are about 10 Members of Parliament. You are waiting to hear from who? From God? Jesus Christ to call you? Go away.....We are the ones who make the law. When we want to break it we break it when we want. When the President calls, you have to respect. Whether you are... I don't care. State House Comptroller calls then you say you can't release the lorries?" "The person who runs the contract will lose it. This is the Hon Keter. I fight big wars. I don't fight small wars. You can even call the media and cover here. I will tell them the story. Tell your boss he is stupid. Even tomorrow there will be no job. Is this Kenya or Uganda... Is this France? Go away. I have to see the President himself. Leave here tomorrow. Handcuff me," Keter shouts.

But State House has since rejected Keter's claims that the Comptroller tried to sweet-talk the weighbridge officials.

January 2018, Kicked out of House Committee

In January 2018, the MP alongside other four legislatures was kicked as chair of various parliamentary committees over difference with their party Jubilee.

ALSO READ: DP Ruto’s call to political class

Keter was kicked out as the chairman of labour committee for defying his party on sharing of top parliamentary committee posts.

It was, however, the ejection of Keter alongside his deputy Catherine Wambialianga (Bungoma County) that was accompanied by high drama, with the matter sharply dividing members of the Labour Committee. At one point the session’s temporary chairperson Fabian Muli (Kangundo) had to give the MPs a five- minute break, after tempers flared during the exercise as members engaged in a shouting match. The manner in which to vote was the bone of contention, as the Nandi Hills lawmaker backed by MPs from NASA insisting that it should be done through secret ballot, while other members were for the idea that it should be done publicly.

Keter's hopes to have the vote conducted through secret ballot were, however, dashed when members voted by acclamation. It is believed that the MP had hoped to get the support of Opposition legislators to retain his position.

Although NASA, on the eve of the election, directed its members not to attend the sitting, some Opposition MPs did.

February 2018, Treasury Bills



On February 16 2018, the MP was again in the public limelight when he was arrested with two other for allegedly dealing in forged Treasury Bills worth Sh633 million.

The embattled legislator was handcuffed by plain clothed officers alongside two directors of Desai Industries Madat Chatur and Arthur Sakwa.

Representatives from Central Bank confirmed that the trio tried to present forged bills to CBK director Patrick Njoroge.

ALSO READ: State bans logging, MPs laud move

The MP has since then denied forging the Treasury bills.