Architects launch development report for counties

| Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 12:16, Updated March 1st 2018 at 12:20 GMT +3

The Architectural Association of Kenya has released the Automated Building Development Control report on Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru counties.

A similar development control system has successfully been deployed in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu and Kisumu. It details the opaque and burdensome nature of obtaining a construction permit in Kenya.

The electronic system will ensure safer buildings through regular inspection of construction works, reducing the time spent seeking required approvals and enable building professionals obtain needed permits faster.