How to create a fusion garden in style Next Story
Irregular transfer of Sh1.4b Mariakani estate haunts City hall, tenants to pay accumulated rent Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Home & Away

Architects launch development report for counties

By James Wanzala | Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 12:16, Updated March 1st 2018 at 12:20 GMT +3

The Architectural Association of Kenya has released the Automated Building Development Control report on Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru counties.

A similar development control system has successfully been deployed in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu and Kisumu. It details the opaque and burdensome nature of obtaining a construction permit in Kenya.

The electronic system will ensure safer buildings through regular inspection of construction works, reducing the time spent seeking required approvals and enable building professionals obtain needed permits faster.

RELATED TOPICS:
Architectural Association of Kenya
Automated Building Development Control
AAK
Architecture

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Home & Away

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited